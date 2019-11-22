St.Kitts based University of Medicine and Health Sciences Launches State-of-the-Art Virtual Tour

The fully immersive experience features an in-depth look at the St. Kitts campus, lectures come to life and student interviews

We’re proud to showcase our world-class facilities on the beautiful island of St. Kitts and provide an in-depth look at what it’s like to be a student at UMHS.

NEW YORK (PRWEB) AUGUST 03, 2020

University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS), a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada, today announced the launch of a new, fully-immersive virtual tour of its campus on St. Kitts, West Indies. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, the tour provides a 360-degree walkthrough of the campus, lab tours, classroom visits, a welcome message from President Warren Ross, and interviews with students and faculty. Prospective students and their families are encouraged to visit https://www.umhs-sk.org/virtual-tour.

The rollout comes at a time when interested students typically visit the campus, but are currently unable to plan in-person tours as a result of COVID-related travel restrictions. By utilizing the latest technology that provides an in-depth look at UMHS as filmed over a five day period pre-shutdown, visitors can now navigate the Caribbean campus, see lectures come to life, and hear firsthand about the UMHS experience at any time by going online.

“We’re proud to showcase our world-class facilities on the beautiful island of St. Kitts and provide an in-depth look at what it’s like to be a student at UMHS,” said Warren Ross, president of UMHS. “UMHS has invested more than $100 million to build a state-of-the-art medical school, and combined with our robust student support services, including tutoring, mentoring and advising, we’ve created a program where the vast majority of our students go on to graduate and obtain a residency. We invite everyone to take a virtual tour to learn more about our school and what makes our program unique.”

The virtual tour is now live on the UMHS website and can be accessed by visiting https://www.umhs-sk.org/virtual-tour.

About UMHS

The University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS), is a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada. UMHS was founded in 2007 by medical education pioneers Warren and Robert Ross to deliver a highly personalized school experience. Graduates of UMHS earn a Doctor of Medicine degree (MD) and qualify to practice medicine throughout the United States and Canada. Students begin their Basic Science studies in St. Kitts, West Indies, and complete their clinical training in the United States. With an unprecedented 96% student retention rate, the vast majority of students that begin their medical studies at UMHS go on to obtain residencies. For more information visit https://www.umhs-sk.org/.