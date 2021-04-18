St.Kitts based Ross University School of veterinary Medicine Donates to SVG Relief
Veterinary school in St, Kitts and Nevis joins national effort to aid neighbouring island St. Kitts and Nevis – Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) joined the
Federation’s national response through National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to
provide aid and relief to the people of St. Vincent. The veterinary school joined with many other
businesses and individuals from the local community to aid St. Vincent as they navigate these
tumultuous times consequent from the recent eruptions of the La Soufriere Volcano.
RUSVM Dean Sean Callanan, his staff, the Purchasing/Finance, Facilities and Projects teams
worked together quickly to deliver a fantastic response to NEMA’s needed supplies for shipment
to St. Vincent on Tuesday 13th 2021.
The school provided: cases of drinking water, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies and
bleach and pet food for dogs and cats, approximating some XCD $18,900.00
In support of citizens and residents living in the ash-ridden islands of St. Vincent and the
Grenadines, NDC Abdias Samuel has mobilised his staff and NEMA stakeholders to receive,
document and prepare locally collected items destined for shipment there.
“Today, (Monday, April 12th), we have been overwhelmed by the number of donations received,
requested via our parent agency CDEMA in Barbados, in response to a call for assistance made
by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, on behalf of his countrymen,” Samuel said.
The external logistics for the Humanitarian Relief effort were coordinated by CDEMA (Caribbean
Disaster Emergency Management Agency) in connection with Tropical Shipping
About Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine
Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) is an institution of Adtalem Global
Education (NYSE: ATGE). Founded in 1982, RUSVM is committed to preparing students to
become members and leaders of the worldwide public and professional healthcare team and to
advance human, animal and ecosystem health (One Health Initiative). RUSVM offers
postgraduate Masters’, Ph.D. and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) programs accredited by
the St. Christopher & Nevis Accreditation Board. Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine
confers a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree, which is accredited by the American
Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education (AVMA COE), 1931 N. Meacham Road,
Suite 100, Schaumburg, IL 60173, Tel: 800.248.2862. Ross Veterinary Clinic is accredited by
the American Animal Hospital Association. For more information visit veterinary.rossu.edu and
follow RUSVM on Twitter (@RossVetSchool), Instagram (@rossvetschool) and Facebook
(@RossVetSchool).
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading
global education provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean
School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker
Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of
Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please
visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.
About BIO Ventures for Global Health (BVGH)
BIO Ventures for Global Health (BVGH) is a nonprofit organization based in Seattle, Washington
working at the crossroads of the private and public sectors to advance research and improve
health. BVGH connects people, resources, and ideas across biotechnology and pharmaceutical
companies, governments, and nonprofits to solve global health issues. BVGH’s work falls under
three strategic pillars: expanding access to cancer medicines and technologies in Africa,
accelerating research and development (R&D) for diseases of poverty, and building biomedical
R&D capacity in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). For more information, please visit
bvgh.org, follow BVGH on Twitter (@BIOVentures) and LinkedIn.
