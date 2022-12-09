St Kitts announces airline schedule for December 2022- check out

St Kitts Tourism Authority announced the Airline schedule for December 2022. The schedule featured the airlines named American, Liat, SKY, Silver, Delta, British Airways, United, Rouge, and Winhir.

St Kitts and Nevis: St Kitts Tourism Authority announced the Airline schedule for December 2022. The schedule featured the airlines named American, Liat, SKY, Silver, Delta, British Airways, United, Rouge, and Winhir.

The Airlift update for St Kitts is as follows:

AMERICAN AIRLINES :

Flight Number- AA1588 JFK will fly with the SKB-JFK route on Saturdays only. The arrival time is 2: 21 pm and the departure time is 3: 40 pm. The flight will be valid until January 1, 2023.

Flight Number- AA1645CLT, with route SKB-CLT will fly only on Saturdays. The time of arrival is 2: 46 pm and the departure is 3: 40 pm. The validity of the flight is until January 1, 2023.

Flight Number AA318MIA, with route SKB-MIA will fly daily in December. The fly will arrive at 4: 04 pm and departure at 5: 07 pm. The validity of the flight is until December 14, 2022.

Flight Number AA393/AA318* and the route number is MIA-SKB-MIA. The flight will fly daily will an arrival time of 2: 12 pm and a departure time of 3: 12 pm. The flight will be valid until January 1, 2023.

Flight Number AA2936 with route MIA-SKB-MIA. The flight will fly daily with an arrival time of 4; 04 pm and a departure time of 4: 57 pm. The flight will be valid until January 1, 2023.

LIAT : The flights of the airline are valid until January 1, 2023.

LI342/LI353 BGI will fly on the route SKB-ANU on Thursdays only with an arrival time of 2: 55 pm and a departure time of 3: 25 pm.

LI391 ANU will fly on the route SKB-EIS on Fridays only. The arrival time of the flight is 7:45 am and the departure time is 8: 15 am.

LI327 ANU will fly on the route SKB-SLU on Saturdays. The flight will be arrived at 6: 30 am and departure at 7: 00 am.

LI311EIS will fly on the route SKB-ANU on Sundays only with an arrival time of 10: 45 am and a departure time of 11: 10 am.

LI312 DOM will fly on the route SKB-ANU on Sundays only. The arrival time of the flight is 8: 50 pm and the departure time is 9: 20 pm.

SKY : The flights of the airlines will be valid until January 1, 2023.

Flight Number- SHH980/SHH981 SDQ has the route number SKB-SDQ. The flight will fly on Saturdays only. The arrival time of the flight is 11: 15 am and the departure time is 12: 15 pm.

Flight Number- SHH980/SHH981 SDQ with the route number SKB-SDQ will fly on Tuesdays only. The flight will arrive at 11: 15 am and departure at 12: 15 pm.

SILVER: The validity of the flights of the airlines is until January 1, 2023.

3M128/3M127 will fly on the route SJU-SKB-SJU on Fridays and Sundays only. The flight will arrive at 1: 25 pm and will depart at 1: 55 pm on Fridays, while it will arrive at 4: 30 pm and depart at 5: 00 pm on Sundays.

DELTA:

Flight Number DL1986/DL1991 with the route ATL-SKB-ATL will fly on Saturdays only. The arrival time of the flight is 3: 02 pm and the departure time is 4: 27 pm. The validity of the flight is January 1, 2023.

BRITISH AIRWAYS :

BA21657/BA2256 will fly with the route LGW-ANU-SKB-ANU-LGW on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The flight will arrive at 3: 50 pm and depart at 5: 20 pm with validity until January 1, 2023.

WINAIR AIRLINES: The validity of the flight of airlines is until January 1, 2023.

Flight Number WM303/WM304, with route SXM-SKB-SXM will fly on Fridays and Saturdays only. The flight will be arrived at 9: 05 am and departed at 9: 20 am.

Flight Number WM335/WM356 will fly at route SXM-SKB-SXM on Saturdays. The arrival time of the flight is 7:15 pm and the departure time is 7: 30 pm.

UNITED :

UNA1142/UA1143 with route name EWR-SKB-EWR will fly on Saturdays. The arrival time of the flight is 1: 21 pm and the departure time is 2: 25 pm. The validity of the flight is until January 1, 2023.

ROUGE :