St. Kitts and Nevis win the first FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier in the Concacaf region

The Sugar Boyz kicked off their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Campaign with a one nil victory over Puerto Rico yesterday, March 24 2021 at the Estadio Panamericano San Cristobal, República Dominicana. The goal came from the St. Pauls United striker and the Golden Boot runner-up in the 2020 SKNFA Premier League, Vinceroy Nelson, After match, Head Coach Leonardo Neiva said, “we play hard, simple and efficient football. Due to COVID-19 protocols with little training time and without international friendlies games according COVID restrictions, we try to focus on the tactical part to set up a solid and compact team looking to play in the opponent’s mistake to surprise them. I am very satisfied with the efforts of all the staff as well as the commitment and feedback of the players on the field.”The St. Kitts Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) took the decision to play its home match versus Puerto Rico at a neutral venue due to the national COVID-19 travel protocols. The team is scheduled to depart Dominican Republic via chartered aircraft for Bahamas on Thursday 25 March, where the team will play its second match of preliminary round competition in the Concacaf qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The match Bahamas versus St. Kitts and Nevis is scheduled for March 27 2021 at 7 pm in Nassau.