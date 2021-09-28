St. Kitts and Nevis “Travel Approved” Seal Training

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Health will facilitate a St. Kitts and Nevis “Travel Approved” training session on Friday 1st October, 2021 at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel from 8:30am to 12:30pm for the following Stakeholders:

Accommodations

Attractions

Bars

Beauty Parlors

Beach Umbrellas and Chair Rental

Entertainers

Spas

Restaurants

Retail Stores

Taxi Operators

Tour Operators

Vendors

Water Based Operators e.g. Water Sports, Catamarans, Fishing Boat

To register:

Complete the registration from by clicking HERE.

Submit a copy of vaccination card for registrant with the completed registration form to the attention of Nathalian.Debeson@stkittstourism.kn.Registration for training will close on Wednesday 29th September, 2021 at 3:00pm.We look forward to your full cooperation.