St. Kitts and Nevis “Travel Approved” Seal Training
The St. Kitts Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Health will facilitate a St. Kitts and Nevis “Travel Approved” training session on Friday 1st October, 2021 at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel from 8:30am to 12:30pm for the following Stakeholders:
Accommodations
Attractions
Bars
Beauty Parlors
Beach Umbrellas and Chair Rental
Entertainers
Spas
Restaurants
Retail Stores
Taxi Operators
Tour Operators
Vendors
Water Based Operators e.g. Water Sports, Catamarans, Fishing Boat
To register:
Complete the registration from by clicking HERE.
Submit a copy of vaccination card for registrant with the completed registration form to the attention of Nathalian.Debeson@stkittstourism.kn.Registration for training will close on Wednesday 29th September, 2021 at 3:00pm.We look forward to your full cooperation.
