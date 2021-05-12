St. Kitts and Nevis to Welcome Fully Vaccinated Cruise Passengers In July

LACEY PFALZ MAY 05, 2021

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis town skyline at the port. (Photo via Sean Pavone / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

St. Kitts and Nevis announced May 5 that the two-island nation will be welcoming back vaccinated cruise passengers in July with Seabourn.

Seabourn's Odyssey ship will stop in St. Kitts each week in July as the nation will begin a phased reopening, set to reopen fully by October 2021, when it expects the population to achieve herd immunity.

St. Kitts and Nevis had one of the Caribbean’s (and in larger part, the world’s) lowest numbers of COVID-19 cases, with only 44 cases total, resulting in no community spread and zero deaths. Over 11,000 residents have been vaccinated so far. The current population is just under 53,000, according to The World Bank.

The two islands have been open to visitors since October 2020, but have put in strict safety measures and protocols to keep COVID-19 cases to a minimum, which has impacted many from the lack of cruise tourism. In the past two years prior to the pandemic, the two islands welcomed one million cruise passengers.

The government has also called for a second cruise pier to be constructed in anticipation of the islands’ growth as an important cruise port. The new pier, funded by St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program, will be able to dock three cruise ships at the same time. The CBI Program allows people from other countries to become citizens of the islands by investing funds into national development, from education to infrastructure.

“We look forward to welcoming Seabourn Odyssey to St. Kitts. The benefits of the cruise industry have been vital to the economies of St. Kitts & Nevis and we are delighted to welcome our first vessel back, as we begin our phased approach to resume cruise tourism,” said Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports