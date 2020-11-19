ST. KITTS AND NEVIS TO PROVIDE SAFE HARBOUR TO TWO ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISE LINERS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 19, 2020 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has granted permission to two cruise ships from the Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines namely the Grandeur of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas to dock at Port Zante for safe harbouring.Abdias Samuel, Chair of the National COVID-19 Task Force said the ships could dock as early as next week, noting that the decision was reached after much consultation with key stakeholders and the Cabinet.“The Grandeur of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas will be safe harbouring with no shore time being provided. No one will be disembarking the vessels. The vessels will be provisioned under strict protocols that have been set by our National COVID-19 Task Force and other stakeholders,” said Mr. Samuel on the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Briefing for November 18, 2020.Mr. Samuel appealed to the general public to remain calm, noting that the government prides itself on ensuring the health and safety of every citizen and resident of St. Kitts and Nevis as the number one priority.“I am appealing to citizens for calm as there is no way, shape, or form we would jeopardize the gains we have made in keeping St. Kitts and Nevis safe. So, please understand that this is part and parcel of us opening up our borders in a very safe way and creating that balance between keeping us safe and economic activity,” said Mr. Samuel. -30-