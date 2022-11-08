St Kitts and Nevis to open Pavilion at COP27 in Egypt

The Caribbean country, St Kitts and Nevis, will launch its first Exhibition Pavilion at a United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. This is the first time in COP history that the twin-island federation will be featured in the Conference Pavilion Hall.

St Kitts and Nevis to open Pavilion at COP27

The Climate Change Conference is an avenue where several nations use the opportunity to highlight their country, promote activities, keep bilaterals and organize information-sharing events through their pavilions.

The update was shared by the Department of Environment of St Kitts on their official Facebook account, which wrote, “Thanks must be given to the Republic of China(Taiwan) for making this milestone possible. It is through their kind sponsorship and continued support that we are now able to showcase our country’s progress as a Small Island Developing State at this international conference.”

On October 26, 2022, the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) collaborated with the Government of St Kitts and Nevis to give technical support to the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment and Ministry of Energy to enable their delegation to take part in the United Nations Climate Change Conference, usually referred to as COP27. This is an excellent opportunity for St Kitts and Nevis to represent itself in front of global leaders.

The Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, Michael Lin, met with Ministers Dr Joyelle Clarke and Konris Maynard on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to make the presentation. He further wished the delegation much success and wanted to meet the team upon their return from COP27.

In response to it, Minister Maynard also expressed satisfaction and asked that Ambassador Michael Lin conveys to his government the appreciation as well as the interest in persisting in uniting efforts between both nations to further the relations of cooperation.