St Kitts and Nevis: The Destination of Choice for Health-Conscious Travellers

Wed, April 21, 2021, 3:00 AM·2 min read

LONDON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Being the smallest country in the Western Hemisphere, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has become the perfect off-the-radar destination for the next wellness holiday. After a challenging year, many have already started looking for an escape from reality and a chance to rest and recharge. With non-essential foreign travel from the United Kingdom set to resume in a few short weeks on May 17th, the islands will welcome back British Airways flights.

For those who cannot get enough of the islands, St Kitts and Nevis offers a Citizenship by Investment Programme. The Programme grants successful investors access to the idyllic destination year-round, unlocking an unparalleled health and wellness lifestyle.

“Close your eyes and imagine its glistening turquoise waters, white sand beaches, and lush green rainforests. Now picture yourself lying on a sun lounger sipping on a cocktail as your worries fade away,” wrote Les Khan, the CEO of St Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Unit, for Luxury Lifestyle Magazine.

In the current circumstances, visitors can be assured that their health and safety is of the utmost priority. As the last country in the Americas to confirm its first COVID-19 case, St Kitts and Nevis received international recognition for effectively handling the pandemic. The nation saw zero fatalities, and only a handful of people contracted the disease, all of whom have recovered.

Since 1984, the dual-island nation has enabled foreign investors and their families to acquire second citizenship through an investment into its economy. In exchange for a $150,000 contribution for a family of up to four under a limited time offer of the Programme’s Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF), investors can benefit from visa-free or visa-on-arrival access nearly 160 destinations, business and entrepreneurial prospects, and other opportunities. In turn, SGF funds are designed to support the socio-economic development of the islands.

There are no language, residence or cultural knowledge requirements, however, applicants must pass all due diligence checks to rule out any integrity concerns. PWM magazine, a publication from the Financial Times, awarded the Programme full marks for its security procedures in the 2020 CBI Index. This way, St Kitts and Nevis maintains its ‘Platinum Standard’ brand, and investors know that their nationality is secure for life and can be inherited by future generations.

