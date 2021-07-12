ST. KITTS AND NEVIS SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCES QUARANTINE PERIOD TO 3 DAYS FOR FULLY VACCINATED TRAVELLERS

July 10, 202121

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 10, 2021 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis has significantly reduced the quarantine period for incoming travellers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a national address on Saturday, July 10, 2021, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, announced that fully vaccinated travellers will only be required to quarantine for three days upon arrival into the twin-island Federation.

“Quarantine for incoming fully vaccinated travellers will be reduced from nine days to three days with testing on the fourth day and released once the test is negative,” he stated. “Children under 18 years and accompanying their fully vaccinated parents or guardians will be treated the same as their parents or guardians in relation to the period of quarantine.”

Dr. Harris added that the standard 14-day quarantine period for unvaccinated individuals remains. Quarantine can be done at a government-approved facility or a hotel offering vacation in place. Home quarantine is possible but must be approved by the National COVID-19 Task Force, and private security must be contracted to secure the premises.

The reduced quarantine announcement comes on the heels of a decision by the Cabinet of Ministers to reduce the travel tax for the next six months. At his monthly press conference on Thursday, July 08, Prime Minister Harris said that the measure was taken to boost visitor arrival thereby creating additional income-generating opportunities for persons in the tourism and hospitality industry.

All incoming travellers will still be required to submit a negative RT-PCR Test three days before arriving in the Federation.