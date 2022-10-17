St Kitts and Nevis Robotics Team ended the day with a super victory. The country won the matches against Ecuador, Columbia, and Guinea in FIRST Global Robotics Olympics.

October 17, 2022

St Kitts and Nevis Robotics Team wins matches in FIRST Global Robotics Olympics

St Kitts and Nevis: St Kitts and Nevis Robotics Team ended the day with a super victory. The country won the matches against Ecuador, Columbia, and Guinea in FIRST Global Robotics Olympics.

St.Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association and Dr. Ricardo Neil would like to thank the nation of St Kitts and Nevis for their unwavering support.

They would like to thank the government of St Kitts and Nevis, in particular the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Tourism, The Prime Minister’s Office, Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, and Deloitte for their support.’

Though all support might not have been in cash and coin, but just by providing away for the team to be present in Geneva was well received.

Their intention is to open this opportunity to all Kittisian and Nevisian, their continued support is of paramount importance.

Further, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew also extended congratulations to the St Kitts and Nevis Robotics Team, who are currently in Geneva doing an excellent job representing the Federation.

FIRST Global Robotics Olympics acknowledging Dr. Ricardo R. Neil’s contribution to the Robotics Olympics since 2017.

During the competition, the two founders of robotics organizations met up. Mr. Greg Needed, co-founder and President of REV Robotics, and Dr. Ricardo Neil, founder and chairman of SKNRA, met to discuss partnership and long-term relations.

Dr. Neil was able to have a meeting with the Co-founder and President of REV Robotics to discuss partnership with SKNRA to develop St. Kitts and Nevis position in the area of technology as it relates to youths in STEAM-Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. SKNRA has been working on several robotics programs for the youths in St. Kitts and Nevis, and now having this connection and relationship will make this a reality.

As a result of this meeting, they now have a relationship and partnership with REV Robotics to be our main supplier of robotics parts, equipment, and kits for St. Kitts and Nevis youth in STEAM.

The country extended thanks to Dr Neil for being a visionary for the development of youths in the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis. This therefore means that all youths and those who are interested in robotics and engineering will now have the opportunity.

REV Robotics designs, builds, and manufactures robotics parts and components used by students for learning about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The organization is responsible for providing the FIRST Global Robotics Olympics and other organizations across the world with the required robotics kits and equipment for challenges and prototyping.