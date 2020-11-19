St Kitts and Nevis, Republic of China envoys meet in France

From L/R: Ambassador François Chih-Chung WU, Head, Taipei Representative Office in France, Ambassador David P. Doyle, St. Kitts & Nevis Honorary Consul to France

St Kitts and Nevis: In a short courtesy meet last week on Ambassador François Chih-Chung WU, head of the Taipei Representative Office (TRO) in France, St. Kitts & Nevis Honorary Consul to France, Dr David P. Doyle, reemphasised messages of the bilateral bond between the two nations.

Both envoys interchanged opinions on the long-standing reciprocal connections between Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis, which have been distinguished by common values and mutual honour since they founded diplomatic relationship in 1983. Dr Doyle, who also assists as the Federation’s Ambassador to UNESCO in Paris, represented the deep appreciation of Mark Brantley, the Minister of Foreign Affairs for St Kitts and Nevis and Premier of Nevis, for Taiwan’s stand in solidarity with St. Kitts and Nevis, to battle COVID-19.

The TRO in Paris developed out of the Association for the Promotion of Commercial and Tourist Exchanges with Taiwan formed in 1972, growing to its present state in 1995, steered at expediting exchanges in France.

The TRO is overseen by Ambassador Wu Chih-Chung, a dedicated Francophile who was designated to the job in July 2018, having worked as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan from 2016 to 2018.