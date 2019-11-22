ST. KITTS AND NEVIS RED CROSS SOCIETY “DISHEARTENED AND DISMAYED” BY OPPOSITION’S ATTEMPT TO SULLY ITS REPUTATION

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 12, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society has expressed its disappointment in the recent attempts made by associates of the Opposition St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party to smear the reputation of the voluntary humanitarian organization.



An article published online and written by the press secretary to the former prime minister, Erasmus Williams, accused the organization of being politically influenced in the recent appointment of its new Director General.



The press statement issued by the St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society on Monday, February 10, indicated that the Society held its biennium General Assembly on 24th November 2019 during which a new Governing Board was elected to serve for the next two (2) years as prescribed in the constitution.



The statement continued, “Shortly thereafter, the executive body of the Governing Board opened an application process for the appointed positions of Director General and Disaster Coordinator. Two applications for both positions were submitted for consideration by the executive. On 7th January 2020, the executive convened its first meeting and reviewed the applications which were received. After robust discussions and voting, Mrs. Telca Wallace was unanimously approved for the role of Disaster Coordinator and Mr. Hester Rawlins as the Director General. They were subsequently notified of the Executive’s decision which took effect from 8th January 2020.”



As a member of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society is governed by seven (7) Fundamental Principles which are Neutrality, Independence, Universality, Impartiality, Humanity, Voluntary Service, and Unity.



“Through our mandate as auxiliary to State as described in the Act of Parliament, which was passed on 24th July 1985, we continue to augment and supplement the Disaster and social partners in meeting the needs of the vulnerable in our communities. In lieu of our supplemental role, while adhering to our seven (7) Fundamental Principles, the Governing Board is disheartened and dismayed by the aspersions and innuendos cast on the operations of our noble and voluntary organization,” the statement continued.



The organization has strongly urged the perpetrators to “discontinue their attempts at sullying the good name of the St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society” and noted that, “one should not want to create unnecessary harm to the independent reputation that allows us to function within St. Kitts and Nevis without political interference.”



The Red Cross ended its statement by reassuring the general public that it will continue to adhere to the Fundamental Principles while providing invaluable voluntary service to the vulnerable throughout the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis. -30-