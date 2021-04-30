St. Kitts And Nevis Records One (1) Additional Case Of COVID-19 On April 30, 2021

The national landed in the Federation on Wednesday April 28, 2021 from the United States of America (USA).

As of today, April 30, 2021 the Federation has confirmed one additional case of coronavirus disease. The national landed in the Federation on Wednesday April 28, 2021 from the United States of America (USA). The patient has been in quarantine at one of the COVID-19 certified sites since arrival. The patient was duly notified and is now in isolation.

This additional case brings the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 45 with 31 cases for St. Kitts and 14 cases for Nevis. Please note that 44 cases have fully recovered with zero deaths. There is one (1) active case. This patient is stable and is being monitored.

We continue to adhere to the ‘St. Kitts & Nevis Health & Travel Protocols’ which can be found at website/ URL: https://www.knatravelform.kn. All front-line workers continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols along the corridor of containment between the ports of entry and hotel/accommodation sites. The Ministry of Health wishes to assure the public that the following measures are being taken to restrict the spread of the SARS CoV-2 virus:

In-depth contact tracing to effectively assess the front-line workers with whom the recently diagnosed case would have interacted.

Quarantine, monitoring and testing of contacts as indicated.

Testing of persons who exhibit ‘COVID like’ symptoms

The Ministry of Health-in particular-and Federal Government in general wish to assure all citizens and residents that every effort is being made to prevent the spread of this virus locally.

46% of CARICOM Member States are reporting community spread and there are reports of the SARS -CoV-2 variants of concern in the region. We continue to urge you to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention and control measures. These include wearing a face mask when in public places, maintaining good hand hygiene, maintaining physical distance of at least 6 feet from others when in public places and avoiding crowds and events. These control measures work.

The Ministry of Health launched the national COVID-19 Vaccination program on February 22, 2021 and 12,727 vaccine doses (38.5 % of target population)have been administered so far. The AstraZeneca / Oxford COVID-19 vaccine is the best shot at protecting ourselves and our Federation from the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Let us work together to maintain and protect the health and wellbeing of the people of the Federation. #Vaccines work # Do-Not -Wait- Vaccinate.