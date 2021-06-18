ST. KITTS AND NEVIS RECORDS FIRST COVID-19-RELATED DEATH

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 17, 2021 (SKNIS): Minister of Health, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, announced on June 17 that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis recorded its first COVID-19-related death. “At about 12:14 pm we received word that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded its first death as a result of COVID-19. We wish to extend condolences to the family and loved ones of the dearly departed,” said Minister Byron-Nisbett during a joint Press Conference with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of National Security. “While we mourn the loss of our first citizen, my trust is that this will serve as a wake-up call for all.” Minister Byron-Nisbett reminded the general public that “we are not immune to the ravages of COVID-19, including severe disease, and death it causes. Just yesterday, we were reminded of the significant milestone crossed with them having 600,000 deaths.” She noted that COVID-19 continues to threaten every sector of society and all institutions and encouraged one and all to adhere to all health and safety protocols, and stressed the importance of being vaccinated. “We have said that in addition to the adoption of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, that is, wearing of face masks, hand hygiene, and social distancing, our best protection against this highly contagious and deadly virus is the vaccine. The vaccine prevents us from getting seriously ill and dying from COVID-19,” said the health minister. Between March 2020 to present, St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded a total of 279 confirmed COVID-19 cases – 264 in St. Kitts and 15 in Nevis with 70 fully recovered and one death. Currently, 208 active cases are being monitored with five hospitalizations.