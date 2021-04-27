St Kitts and Nevis records biggest vaccine turnout of a week on Saturday

WIC News Reporter 26 April 2021

Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris stated that people are coming forward to get vaccinated for coronavirus.

He stated that the biggest vaccine turnout of a week was recorded on Saturday, where 23 people received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

PM Harris stated that the government and the health sector are working together to make St Kitts and Nevis a safer place to be as the tourism season is approaching.

“I was happy by the very good turnout of persons this Saturday for the vaccination session at the Sylvia Garnett #primarycare Health Centre. Twenty-three persons got vaccinated today. The best single day turns out for the week. Working together, we are making #StKitts the safer place to be.” tweeted PM Timothy Harris.

He also posted some images with people who received their dose and was seen touching elbows (COVID way of shaking hands).

Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris has been encouraging people to take the vaccine as it is the only way of fighting COVID-19.

Two weeks ago, St Kitts and Nevis received 21,000 doses of Oxford Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine from WHO’s COVAX facility. Earlier, India had also sent out AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in the Serum Institute of India.

