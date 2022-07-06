ST. KITTS AND NEVIS RECORDS ADDITIONAL 2 PERCENT REDUCTION IN INCIDENCES OF CRIME

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 30, 2022 (SKNIS): Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said that St. Kitts and Nevis continues to report a reduction in the incidences of crime, with two (2) percent being recorded from January to June 2022.“I am pleased to report that we continue to experience a reduction in incidences of crime in St Kitts and Nevis. Recent data reflect a further drop in criminal activity in the country. For the period January 01 to June 25, 2022, 697 incidences of crime were reported. This represents a two (2) percent reduction in crimes over the corresponding period in 2021, when there were 714 incidents reported,” said Prime Minister Harris at a Cabinet Press Conference held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at NEMA. “I extend commendation to all our security agencies on their contribution to this reduction. Our country is safer than at any other time in the last twenty-five years.”The National Security Minister said that the Government will continue to invest heavily in security in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.“My Government will continue to invest in our security infrastructure. In this regard, I am pleased to advise that major renovation works are to commence at the Charlestown Police Station, and this is estimated to cost around $2.2 million,” said Dr. Harris. “Additionally, I am advised that over the last seven years, we have spent 67 million dollars on the operations of our security forces on the island of Nevis. In face of significant global risks, my Government continues to manage well, protect the poor and vulnerable in our society.”Important to note, that law enforcement in St. Kitts and Nevis reported an improvement of 43 percent in the rate of detected crime for 2021, the highest number in the past 20 years. The internationally accepted crime detection rate is 33 percent.The Ministry of National Security was allocated $80.1 million to fund its expenditure for the 2022 fiscal year.