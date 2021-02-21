St. Kitts and Nevis reaffirms the role of Digital Transformation on Social Development.

H.E. Ambassador Ian Liburd addressed the 11th Virtual Meeting of the 59th Session of the Commission for Social Development and reaffirmed the role of digital transformation on social development in St. Kitts and Nevis. The Commission, held under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, was convened from February 8th to the 17th 2021. The Session also featured high-level panel discussions on emerging social issues, an interactive dialogue, as well as a civil society forum.

The Priority Theme for this year’s session was: “Socially just transition towards sustainable development: the role of digital technologies on social development and well-being of all.”

Ambassador Liburd remarked that the theme aptly coincided with the current situation around the world, whereby the COVID-19 pandemic has forced us into a virtual world, and we have witnessed the rapid emergence of digital technologies, creativity and innovation that has allowed us to adapt quickly and continue life, school and work as normally as possible.

He confirmed that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has therefore made bold steps to take advantage of this digital transformation while bearing in mind that the disadvantaged amongst us often experience difficulty in accessing digital technologies also broadband and the internet. It was announced that in light of this unfortunate evolving digital divide, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has created several social policies to address the inequality in access.

The Commission, in its role as the advisory body responsible for the social development pillar of global advancement, also deliberated and took action on issues relating to the situation of social groups, including persons with disabilities, youth, ageing as well as family.

Officer responsible for social development at the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations/Ms. Asha DeSuza, was also in attendance at the virtual meeting.