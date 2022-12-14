St Kitts and Nevis reaches semi-finals of Leeward Islands National U-26 Invitational Men’s Basketball tournament

The Team of St Kitts and Nevis has reached the semi-finals of the National U-26 Men’s Basketball tournament currently taking place in Montserrat.

December 14, 2022

The Sugar Boyz are turning up the heat at the U26 Invitational Basketball Tournament that began on December 11 and ends on the 15th.

So far, in a very close encounter with BVI Skillful Ballers the Sugar Boyz lost by 2 points, 84-82.

Then they faced off against Wadadli Elites out of Antigua beating them 43-69. Then, in a blowout match on Tuesday evening against the Montserrat Shamrocks, the Sugarboys came out on top with 88-60.

The Semifinal games are set for Wednesday, December 14 from 7 pm, with the Team facing the Antiguans for a second time. If they emerge winners (and they will), they’ll enter the Finals on Thursday from 6 pm against the winner of the Montserrat vs BVI match.

With a coach like Glenn “Ghost” Phillip and Assistant Coach Nashorn Maynard, the basketball fraternity and sporting fans and the country are positive that the Sugar Boyz will bring home the top placed hardware.

In the first encounter, BVI Skillful Ballers, despite only having six players and losing one in the early stages of the game due to injury, defeated St. Kitts and Nevis 84 – 82 in a closely contested game.

In last night’s 2nd match and what would be described as a nail-biting finish, Montserrat Shamrocks edged Wadadli Elites with just 01.7 seconds left on the clock, 78-77.

People can join tonight 7 pm at the Multipurpose Stadium for games 3 and 4 of the tournament.