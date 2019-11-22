St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Harris Set to Headline Immigration Investment Global Webinair

As the global interest in Citizenship by Investment (CBI) continues to grow, Khaleej Times in collaboration with CS Global Partners is set to host a webinar on the immigration investment programme offered by the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis. The webinar will take place on the 16th July, at 4 PM GST.

Themed ‘St Kitts and Nevis: Strength and Recovery through Citizenship by Investment’, the webinar is headlined by Dr the Hon. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis. The main topics of discussion include preparing an alternative life plan for one’s family, the benefits of obtaining second citizenship, and what makes a CBI programme successful.

Besides the Prime Minister, other special guests of the webinar include Les Khan, the CEO of the Citizenship by Investment Unit, and Natasha Jones, Legal Assistant at CS Global Partners’ Government Advisory Practice.

St Kitts and Nevis has the longest-running Citizenship by Investment Programme in the world, established in 1984. It remains the ‘Platinum Standard’ of CBI, attracting reputable foreigners who make a substantial contribution to the development of the country.

Investors along with eligible family members can qualify for citizenship only if they pass all the due diligence checks first. Once successful, they must make a minimum contribution of US$150,000 to the Sustainable Growth Fund. This remains the fastest and safest route to second citizenship from St Kitts and Nevis.

The country offers its passport holders excellent global mobility, with easy visa-free and visa-on-arrival travel to over 150 countries and territories, including Europe, the Americas, and Asian business hubs. Seemingly for this reason, the St Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme has witnessed a notable increased interest from the Arab world during the pandemic.

If you have been dreaming of getting away from the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic or want an alternative for better access to the world with visa-free visits, join the webinar to understand the investment requirements and lifestyle benefits of second citizenship directly from the leader of a pioneering country.

The webinar will also highlight how CBI programmes have found support from people looking for new business opportunities and investment avenues. Industry experts will share advice on the application process and more information on the latest time-limited offer for families.

If you would like to attend the online event, simply register here: https://bit.ly/3fk48Gw