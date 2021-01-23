ST. KITTS AND NEVIS PRIME MINISTER EXTENDS BEST WISHES TO PRESIDENT BIDEN AND VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 22, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has joined other Caribbean and world leaders in extending sincerest congratulations and best wishes to President Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris who were sworn in as the 46th President and Vice President of the United States of America on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

PresidentBiden and his running mate Kamala Harris won the hard-fought and historic US Presidential election on November 03, 2020.

Ina congratulatory letter to President Biden, Prime Minister Harris said, “As you accept the mantle afforded to you as the 46th President of the United States of America (USA), allow me to reaffirm the commitment of the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis to continue the longstanding mutual relationship that exists between the Federation and the USA, one that was built on mutual respect and support.”

PrimeMinister Harris added that he is “confident and optimistic that through your strong leadership, garnered through years of service as a seasoned politician, particularly the years spent as a former Vice President of the United States, the continued partnership between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the United States of America will not only continue but will flourish.”

TheFederation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the United States of America have been diplomatic allies since 1983.