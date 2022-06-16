St Kitts and Nevis: PM Timothy Harris open PLP’s official campaign headquarters

By

WIC News Reporter

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris addressed the public during the official opening of campaign headquarters in Basseterre on Tuesday. He called the event a celebration of an important event.

Following are the remarks by Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, National Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), at the Official Opening of Campaign Headquarters, 14 June 2022

Friends, colleagues and residents.

Thank you for such a warm welcome. What a large crowd. I cannot believe how many people are here tonight.

Thank you for joining our movement.

Thank you for coming out to help us continue delivering a secure future for all the people!

I am delighted to be joined here by the executive members of our great inclusive People’s Labour Party and all our well-wishers at home and abroad.

Tonight is a celebration and an important milestone.

It is from this office, from this headquarters, that over the coming weeks, our message of hope will spread across the Federation.

Our message of delivers a secure future. Our message of growing the economy. Our message of protecting the people. Our message of creating more jobs.

Tonight, is the PLP’s sign to you, to all voters that we ready for this election.

We are ready to keep being the people’s voice.

We are ready to keep delivering the secure future the people of our beloved Federation so deserve.

A Record of our Achievements

As Prime Minister, I am proud of how far we have come. Our streets are safer. Our economy stronger than many in the region. Our people protected, especially during COVID-19 we did all we could to keep you safe and to save your lives. But we did more, we provided you financial assistance and support. Indeed, we offered one of the largest stimulus packages in the hemisphere. Truth be told we have offered three (3) such stimulus packages so far.

We have not done this alone. We have done this by working with and for the people.

Only the People’s Labour Party welcomes all, no matter your past political affiliations. You can see it here tonight.

We have PAM, we have Labour we have PLP we have CCM, we have NRP. We even have those who non aligned.

We will work with all our citizens and residence keep delivering a secure future for everyone.

The evidence of our delivery is there for all to see, in our track record in Government. Some of it bears repeating.

Protecting our people from the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reversing soaring crime. Today we have one of the lowest homicide statistics in over 20 years. What a record. When it comes to protecting our nation, PLP’s leadership is the best.

Fixing our debt and stabilising our economy. Imagine where we would be today if we still had Labour’s million-dollar IMF debt to pay off?

We are creating jobs and opportunities for our young people.

Investing in our future, in our infrastructure, and our education and health systems.

Creating new opportunities in films and the creative arts.

Putting in place a social safety net so that the most vulnerable and needy in our society are protected. We continue to work hard to ensure that our workers and families are protected from global economic instability. We will keep PAP, STEP, PEACE and other programmes going. We will reform and improve their delivery, and we will continue to be a government compassionate and responsive.

And after the mismanagement and incompetence of previous administrations, we are restoring the reputation of St. Kitts and Nevis in the eyes of world. We have come a long way from the FINCEN advisory of May 2014, and Canada’s response of November 2014. Today our country seen as a responsible and reliable member of the international community.

We have achieved so much.

We have overcome huge challenges on behalf of the people, in difficult times.

But there can be no pause in our efforts, no let-up in our fight on behalf of the people.

Let us never lose sight of the stronger and safer future we can have, under the excellent leadership of Dr. Timothy Harris.

For these are uncertain times.

You will hear on the radio, read in the newspapers and see online daily predictions of a global recession. We know war is raging in Ukraine.

Imagine what this would mean for our economy. The impact this would have on the jobs and opportunities for our young people. Imagine the pressures this would put on the cost of living.

Leadership Matters

Now more than ever our Federation needs the talent and experience of the People’s Labour Party in government, to steer our nation through these difficult times.

The wrong leaders, with the wrong promises and the wrong team in government, could spell disaster for St Kitts and Nevis.

Now is not the time for inexperienced or lazy leadership – there is too much at stake.

The gains we have fought for on behalf of the people over the last seven years, the measures we have worked so hard to put in place to secure greater security for these islands – all this could be undone, lost, in a matter of not just months but weeks.

No – now is not the time to put the progress this Government has made, at risk.

What this Campaign office is about is the future. A more secure future.

That is what the PLP team is all about.

Our Team

We have here with me tonight all of our candidates.

A great group of genuine community members and small business owners – who already know the importance of delivering for the people in their local area and being answerable to their community – because they are already doing just that.

I welcome them all here today and look forward to campaigning with them over the coming weeks.

I invite our candidates for constituency number 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8, to stand with me to demonstrate what a great and united team we are and will continue to be.

We are a team focused on delivering for the people . A team that has a plan. A team that will work alongside me. We have strong leadership, experience and the work ethic needed to see us through what is coming.

A Clear Choice

Soon the people of our Federation will have to make a decision at the ballot box.

They will have a choice.

A choice between the strength and stability that, under my leadership, our party, the People’s Labour Party, has provided in government over the last seven years, and the alternative. We offer leadership that you can trust – tried, tested and proven. We are able to respond in good times and bad – like in the face of the worst pandemic in a lifetime.

Leadership matters.

And exactly what is that alternative?

It is parties who have let down St. Kitts and Nevis time and again, whose leaders have failed to keep their promises to the people of our Federation. Leaders who failed to attend Cabinet over a 90-day period. Who turned their backs on their government, their ministries, their constituents. No, we will not reward their betrayal, their immaturity, nor their silliness. We will stay far from that alternative.

It is politicians who when tested with the great honour of serving the people in government, have been found wanting, choosing instead to pursue petty politics and their own interests, ahead of the interests of the people and our country.

It is leaders who are too busy partying to have time for policy, leaders who are inexperienced and leaders who simply cannot be bothered turning up to do their job.

Well, I say this – our broad base, inclusive and industrious PLP administration will turns up every single day to work for the people of our Federation and will continue to do so with your help, your prays and with your support.

Let me at this moment commend my Cabinet colleagues, the Hon, Akilah Byron-Nisbett, Hon. Eugene Hamilton & the Hon. Vincent Byron for their hard work over the last several weeks and for the outstanding deliveries for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. This Cabinet has really been focused and delivering for the people.

So, our message is clear: only the People’s Labour Party puts the people first.

Only the People’s Labour Party truly speaks for and looks out for the interests of all the citizens and residents of St Kitts and Nevis.

Only the PLP can keep delivering a secure future for all the people.

From this office, our work must continue to be tireless in the coming days and weeks.

We must give the people the message of hope that the People’s Labour Party offers.

We offer a strong, experienced, disciplined government. A government that listens, and cares for and protects all of the people, in all our communities.

We will be a government that plans ahead, thinks about the long-term future for our nation, and has no time for the old petty politics. We will be inclusive reflecting our country – PAM, Labour, PLP, NRP, CCM and non-aligned coming together in an all of society approach to take our country forward. This is our vision of oneness – unity of purpose and of our people. All are welcome. We are all fellow citizens and residents created by God.

Seeing you all here tonight, brimming with enthusiasm and all ready to play your part in this great mission for the future of our Federation, is a sight that fills me with renewed energy, hope and joy.

So let us harness that enthusiasm. Let us harness that potential.

Let us work hard to deliver all eight (8) seats to the People’s Labour Party.

Let us work together, with all the people to continue delivering a secure future for ALL the people.

We are one people, one country, and we deserve the stronger, safer future.

I hereby declare the People’s Labour Party Campaign Headquarters officially…. Open!

I say we welcome all. Come be with us. Work with us and vote for us. Vote for a broad base and inclusive Party that welcomes all – that party is the PLP.

To God we give all the glory.

Thank you St. Kitts and Nevis for this opportunity to lead at such a time like this.