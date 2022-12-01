St Kitts and Nevis PM Terrance Drew addresses Cocktail event in Dubai; speaks about CBI Programme

Dr Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis, is on his first official visit to Dubai after becoming the PM.

By George Henry

–

December 1, 2022

St Kitts and Nevis: Dr Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis, is on his first official visit to Dubai after becoming the PM. PM Drew has been accompanied by Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson; the Attorney-General, Garth Wilkin; the Cabinet Secretary, Dr Marcus Natta; Sylvester Anthony and Veira Galloway.

The Prime Minister and his delegation’s Dubai visit has been schedule from November 29, 2022 to December 3, 2022. Amid this official visit, the Embassy of St Kitts and Nevis hosted an exclusive cocktail event to greet the PM Drew and his delegation. This event was a platform for investors, business partners and citizens to meet the PM.

During this cocktail event, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew addressed the audience present there and expressed his pleasure towards each and every attendee. He emphasised on the fact that Dubai is an important financial hub and is emerging as an epicentre for the global citizens. Additionally, he spoke about the Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis “which stands apart from others.”

He stated that in this unpredictable world, the Government of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis and its Citizenship by Investment Programme continue to adapt to the needs of the people and to attract the right kind of international investment necessary to uplift the country. PM Drew added that the CBI Programme of the twin-island Federation has been rewarded as the pioneer for more than 40 years.

Furthermore, Dr Drew outlined that the programme has also benefitted the nation and has provided an opportunity to advance our people without overreliance on international financial aid.

He mentioned that, even after 40 long years, his government will make sure that the programme transcends to the modern age; and the security infrastructure of St Kitts and Nevis is enhanced and strengthened. The Prime Minister also stated that the all need to ensure that Citizenship by Investment Programme is mutually beneficial for all stakeholders, from the people of St Kitts and Nevis, the investors themselves, to the developers, to the local service providers and the international marketing agents.

In addition to this, he said that the country has been working tirelessly to ensure that the needs of an intelligent investment minded person looking for an enriching base for their families and businesses.

Furthermore he was quoted saying, “We have made the bold and innovative decisions needed to strengthen the legislative and administrative structures of the programme and to ensure that real estate projects funded by the programme are completed. To this end, let it be known worldwide, that St Kitts &Nevis is seeking well respected and serious investors who see the potential of our nation and who are prepared to put capital behind innovative projects, investments and industries that will enhance our palatability to global immigration investors.”

He further assured that three fundamental principles will guide the decision making with respect to the evolved version of the Citizenship by Investment Programme:

1. Sustainability. The government has crafted a sustainable model programme that will continue to be the envy of the international community by injecting high levels of integrity for decades to come through administrative improvements.

2. Good Governance. It has structured of our programme to allow for greater transparency and accountability, hallmarks of the good governance framework that solidifies the foundation of any successful endeavour.

3. Pragmatism. It has tailored our investment options to align with market realities while preserving the platinum brand our proud nation has developed and nurtured for four decades, operating the oldest Citizenship by Investment Programme in the world.

After sharing the views and plans of the government of St Kitts and Nevis, Prime Minister Drew highlighted that while moving towards a brand new diversified economy, the nation will remain committed to investing in tangible projects to uplift the country to achieve the goal of establishing a sustainable island state.

He mentioned that the twin-island nation is now in the transition phase where it is moving away from fossil fuels to exploring all the different mixes of renewable energy. The future certainly looks positive for a sustainable energy mix of solar, wind, geothermal and others and we are doing the work to make it happen.

While concluding the event he informed the audience about the upcoming projects, including the construction of a new hospital, housing programme, as well as a new High School in our capital city. Dr Drew stated that these projects will assist the nation growth and will increase the employment opportunities islandwide, which is the heart of the development plan of the government. The government has working days and nights to create conditions necessary for sustainable economic growth and diverse business opportunities.

PM Terrance Drew invited each and every attendee to join the nation on this journey of advancement, upliftment as well as growth.