ST. KITTS AND NEVIS PLACED ON TEMPORARY LIST OF COMPLIANT COUNTRIES FOR ANTI-DOPING

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 19, 2021 (SKNIS): The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis was recently placed on a temporary list for anti-doping by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said Minister of Sports, the Honourable Jonel Powell on Tuesday’s (February 16) edition of ‘Leadership Matters’, a virtual forum on ZIZ TV.



Anti-doping comprises a range of activities aimed at eliminating doping in sports, as well as protecting clean athletes and the integrity and values of sport.



“I think what the Department of Sport can boast of is the fact that just this week we have received notice from WADA to inform us that after many years St. Kitts and Nevis has been placed on a temporary list of compliant countries. This compliance will be confirmed in October and so, we are very proud of that,” said Minister Powell.



Minister Powell said that such an achievement did not occur overnight.



“That is not something that just happened. That is as a result of the efforts within the Department of Sport to set up a secretariat for anti-doping which is led by Mattaniah Wallace and Shawn Seabrookes. This team would have been doing quite a lot of work in recent months in order to achieve this success and so I say congratulations to them,” said the minister.



He noted that the Department of Sport received a grant of some US $35,000.00 from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) “to assist in the buildout of the secretariat and to assist with education and development in terms of anti-doping.”



According to information from www.wada-ama.org, WADA was established in 1999 as an international independent agency composed and funded equally by the sport movement and governments of the world. Its key activities include scientific research, education, development of anti-doping capacities, and monitoring of the World Anti-Doping Code – the document harmonizing anti-doping policies in all sports and all countries.



The code works in conjunction with eight international standards which aim to foster consistency among anti-doping organizations in various areas. These standards include the International Standard for Testing and Investigations (ISTI); the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL); the International Standard for Therapeutic Use Exemptions (ISTUE); the International Standard for the Prohibited List (The List); the International Standard for the Protection of Privacy and Personal Information (ISPPPI); the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories (ISCCS); the International Standard for Education (ISE) and the International Standard for Results Management (ISRM).