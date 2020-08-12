St Kitts And Nevis Patriots Final Squad For CPL 2020: Probable Playing XI And Team Analysis

By Deepak PandaAugust 11, 2020,

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots started their journey in the Caribbean Premier League in 2015 as they replaced Antigua Hawksbills. The Patriots finished as runner-ups in 2017 after having finished at the bottom of the table in the first couple of years.

After Dennis Bulli and Sunny Sohal pulled out, the patriots were further weakened by the unavailability of Fabian Allen, who missed the flight to Trinidad with his team. Wrist spinner Imran Khan and wicket-keeper batsman Jahmar Hamilton have been picked as replacements for Bulli and Sohal.

Titles: 0

St Kitts and Nevis are yet to win their maiden title. Going into their sixth season, they have qualified for the play-offs thrice and finished as runner-ups once.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squad for CPL 2020:

Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit, Alzarri Joseph, Dominic Drakes, Chris Lynn, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Joshua Da Silva, Colin Archibald, Jon-Russ Jagessar, Nick Kelly, Imran Khan, Jahmar Hamilton.

Chris Lynn will be featuring for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in CPL 2020

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Analysis

Batting holds a more than decent look despite Fabian Allen missing out. The opening combination of Evin Lewis and Chris Lynn is one of the most devastating in the tournament.

Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn and Joshua Da Silva form the top 3, followed by Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin and Nick Kelly in the middle order.

The middle order does not inspire much confidence on paper, but all of them have decent T20 records and are full of experience. Skipper Rayad Emrit can bat at 7 and will need to do the finishing duties. The Patriots, however, lack batting depth, both in the XI as well as in the squad.

A pace attack constituting Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Sohail Tanvir and Rayad Emrit makes up for an enviable bowling unit. Sohail Tanvir might prove to be a game-changer this season as he comes into the tournament post a terrific PSL season under his belt.

Both Cottrell and Joseph can trouble the batsmen with pace and bounce and will be used as attacking options by the skipper. They have one of the best fast bowling sides this season, with Colin Archibald and Dominic Drakes as the backup pacers.

The spin department is versatile, but lags behind other teams in terms of quality. The Kiwi wrist spinner Ish Sodhi has been expensive in T20 cricket so far and Imran Khan does not inspire much confidence as a first choice spinner.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Probable Playing XI:

Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Nick Kelly/ Dominic Drakes, Rayad Emrit, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan/ Ish Sodhi, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

Expected Finish in CPL 2020

Having lost out on the services of some of their major players, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will find it tough to qualify for the play-offs. However, because of the fact they have a very strong fast bowling unit and a reliable top order, they can not be written off completely. They might just sneak in at the end.