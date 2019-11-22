St. Kitts and Nevis’ passport Ranked the best in the OECS region

The good news stories for St. Kitts and Nevis continue under the Team Unity Government, as the twin island Federation was just ranked as having the best passport among Caribbean jurisdictions that offer Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes, according to the latest quality of passport index survey.This was confirmed in the recently released 2018 Henley & Partners Passport Index.The Henley Passport Index, which includes detailed insights from leading regional specialists, researchers, and commentators on the major trends affecting travel, migration, and visa policy, is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and has recently been updated through extensive research to include eight new travel destinations.