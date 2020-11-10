St. Kitts and Nevis on Flash Flood Warning

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – THE Antigua and Barbuda Met Office has left in place a flash flood warning for low lying areas in St. Kitts and Nevis as the Tropical Wave, which is expected to further develop, passes over. Continuing with its first warning issued late last evening (Oct. 9), the met office this morning urged residents in flood prone areas to make preparations to safeguard life and property, and also be prepared to move to higher ground. “An area of disturbed weather in combination with a southeasterly wind-flow, aided by a moist environment and critical upper level support, favours the formation of moderate to heavy precipitation over the Leeward Islands and the British Virgin Islands later today and into tonight,” the met office said in a statement. It was disclosed that up to four inches of rain have fallen in some places over the last 12 hours and another three is said to be possible in the next day. This comes as a Tropical Wave, which is currently passing over the Leeward Islands, is expected to develop into a tropical disturbance in the coming days. The United States-based National Hurricane Center gives the wave a five-day 70 percent chance of formation. However, met officials are warning residents that the current watch “could be upgraded to a warning at short notice”.