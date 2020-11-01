St. Kitts and Nevis Officially Reopens for Tourists: Here’s What Travelers Need to Know

DESTINATION & TOURISM RICH THOMASELLI OCTOBER 31, 2020

PHOTO: Beach on a St. Kitts island. (Photo via Nellmac / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Now, this is definitely not scary – the Caribbean nation of St. Kitts & Nevis began welcoming tourists back to its island on Halloween.

St. Kitts & Nevis will use a phased reopening plan that starts with designating visitor into three categories – travelers from Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states that are part of the “Caribbean bubble”; international travelers coming from a country or territory outside the “Caribbean bubble”; and returning nationals, including citizens who are passport holders, residents who have a residency stamp in their passport, certificate holders from the Caribbean Single Market Economy (CSME); and work permit holders.

All incoming passengers to St. Kitts & Nevis are required to complete the Travel Authorization Form, to their arrival. Those coming from outside the CARICOM Bubble must have their accommodations booked before submitting the Travel Authorization Form, as your reservation information will be required to complete the form.

Visitors are also required to upload proof of their negative PCR-test when completing the form. Once the form is completed and submitted, with a valid email address, it will be reviewed, and the visitor will receive approval to enter the island.

Travelers from the “Caribbean Bubble” can stay at private homes, condos, villas or “Travel Approved” certified hotel properties, including The Hermitage Inn, Hamilton Beach Villas and Spas,

Montpelier Plantation & Beach, Golden Rock Inn, Sugar Bay Club and Timothy Beach Resort.

Those coming from outside of the “Caribbean bubble” including the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, Africa and South America, must meet the following requirements:

– Complete the Travel Authorization Form on the national website and submit a negative PCR test completed within 72-hours of travel from an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory.

– Undergo a health screening at the airport which includes a temperature check and a health questionnaire.

– Download the SKN COVID-19 contact tracing mobile app (full details yet to be released), to be used for the first 14 days of travel or less.

– 1-7 days: visitors are free to move about the hotel property, interact with other guests and partake in hotel activities.

– 8-14 days: visitors will undergo a PCR-test (USD 100, visitors’ cost) on day 7. If the traveler tests negative on day 8, they are allowed, through the hotel’s tour desk, to book select excursions and access select destination sites (list to be announced later).

– 14 days or longer: visitors will need to undergo a PCR-test (USD 100, visitors’ cost) on day 14, and if they test negative the traveler will be allowed to integrate into St. Kitts and Nevis.

Approved hotels for international travelers are the Four Seasons; Koi Resort, by Curio, Hilton; Marriott Vacation Beach Club; Paradise Beach Nevis; Park Hyatt; Royal St. Kitts Hotel; and the St. Kitts Marriott Resort

International travelers who would like to stay at a private rental home or condo must stay at a property that has been pre-approved as quarantine housing at their own cost.