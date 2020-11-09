St. Kitts and Nevis observes Remembrance Day to honour fallen war veterans

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, November 8, 2020 (MMS-SKN) — Governor General, His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D, and Prime Minister Dr the Hon Dr Timothy Harris, on Sunday (November 8) led the country as it joined the other Commonwealth nations in commemoration of the 102nd Anniversary of the Armistice which ended the First World War (1914-1918), and also in observance of the end of the Second World War (1939-1945).

A Remembrance Day Religious Service, organised by the National Church Councils in collaboration with the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, was held at 8:00 am at the Cenotaph (War Memorial) in Fortlands, Basseterre, to pay respects to the heroes who gave their lives during the two Great Wars.

After the laying of wreaths, names of the twenty men from St. Kitts-Nevis and Anguilla who gave their lives in the Great War of 1914-1918 were read by the Chaplain of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, Rev Troy Watson. They were followed by names of the six men who gave their lives in the Great War of 1939-1945, read by the Chaplain of St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Rev Ericson Cumberbatch.

In attendance also included Governor General’s Deputy His Excellency Mr Michael Morton, members of Cabinet, Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Shawn Richards, Ministers the Hon Eugene Hamilton, the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, the Hon Jonel Powell, the Hon Vincent Byron, and the Hon Wendy Phipps, Deputy Speaker Senator the Hon Dr Bernicia Nisbett, members of the Opposition, members of the Diplomatic Corps, other government officials, and members of the armed forces and uniformed bodies.

As opposed to previous years, the service was scaled down due to Covid-19 protocols in place and most groups and associations sent a representative body of members to attend the service which was carried live on major platforms including social media by the ZIZ Radio and Television.

At the end of the service, Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris was joined by Minister of Health the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, Minister of Education the Hon Jonel Powell, and Deputy Speaker Senator the Hon Dr Bernicia Nisbett, to the Cenotaph where they read the names of the fallen war heroes which are inscribed on it.

A similar service was conducted at the War Memorial in Charlestown, Nevis.