St Kitts and Nevis observes Kim Collins Day

ST KITTS, August 25, 2021 – St Kitts and Nevis quietly observed Kim Collins Day, in honor of sporting icon Kim Collins.

Declaring “Happy Kim Collins Day,” Track & Field St Kitts-Nevis salute this legend for his remarkable achievements in athletics.

In a FaceBook posting Track & Field St Kitts-Nevis said: “It was on August 25th, 2003, Kim Collins captured the GOLD MEDAL in the 100m at the IAAF World Championships in Paris; the first athlete from the Caribbean to earn this prestigious title.

What a race it was!

Collins still holds the national record of 9.93 in the men’s 100m and don’t forget he is the first 40-year-old to go sub-10 seconds in the 100m. Absolutely amazing!🔊 We can go on and on,” and posted the glorious event.

Former St Kitts and Nevis Federal minister of sports, Marcella Liburd posted: “Today is Kim Collins Day and I want to pay tribute to Sir Kim for turning the attention of the world to St Kitts and Nevis. It was on this day 18 years ago in 2003 that his blistering pace in the 100 metres at the World Championships earned him the title of Sprint King of the world. How much is being done to ensure that our children, especially our young athletes, understand this moment and the inspiration it provides for them?????

Thank you, Kim. Your contribution to St Kitts and Nevis is invaluable and unforgettable.”

Kim Collins (born 5 April 1976) is a former track and field sprinter from St Kitts and Nevis. In 2003, he became the Word Champion in the 100 metres. He represented his country at the Summer Olympics on five occasions, from 1996 to 2016, and was the country’s first athlete to reach an Olympic final. He competed at ten editions of the World Champions in Athletics from 1995 to 2015, winning five medals. He was a twice runner-up in the 60 metres at the IAAF World Indoor Championships (2003, 2008). At regional level, he was a gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games and a silver medallist at the Pan American Games.

Till date he is the only Individual World Championships Gold medallist from St Kitts and Nevis.

Collins holds a personal best of 9.93 seconds for the 100 m, which is a Saint Kitts and Nevis national record and a M40 world record for men over 40. This makes him the only man over forty years of age to break the 10-second barrier. His indoor personal best of 6.47 seconds for the 60 m is a national record and a M35 world record.

Collins was the bronze medallist over 200 m at the 2001 World Championships in Athletics and became the 100 m champion at the 2002 Commonwealth Games. He won a silver medal over 60 metres at the 2003 IAAF World Indoor Championships, before going on to take his outdoor crown. He also won sprint medals at the 2005 World Championships, 2008 IAAF World Indoor Championships and 2011 World Championships. A dispute with the Saint Kitts and Nevis administrators saw Collins dropped from the 2012 Olympic Games and he did not return to international duty until 2015.

