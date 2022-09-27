St. Kitts and Nevis Nationals Association of Washington DC hosts Independence Charity Walk

By: (SKNNADC), Press ReleaseWashington, D.C., USA, September 21, 2022: On Saturday 17th September, 2022, the St. Kitts and Nevis Nationals Association of Washington, D.C. (SKNNADC), hosted an Independence Charity Walk around the historic National Mall in D.C. The walk was organized for the dual purpose of celebrating the 39th Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as to raise funds to support the rebuilding of the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School, in Molineaux village, St. Kitts, which was destroyed by fire in March 2022. A GoFundMe page was also set up to allow more persons the opportunity to donate to this cause. Persons desirous of contributing to this worthy cause are encouraged to still do so at https://gofund.me/f0a0f21b, before the end of September. The Charity Walk also provided an excellent opportunity for St. Kitts and Nevis nationals in the diaspora to reconnect and network in-person, especially since the SKNNADC had been unable to host its usual activities over the past few years, because of COVID-19 pandemic. Nationals expressed their enthusiasm for the reactivation of activities and shared their delight to continue giving back to the land of their birth in various ways. President of the SKNNADC, Mrs. Corrine Mussington-Archibald, shared, “I am very pleased with the attendance at the St. Kitts and Nevis Independence Charity Walk, as it is a good indication that our nationals are still proud patriots, and they remain committed to assisting with initiatives for the benefit of our country. The SKNNADC looks forward to undertaking more activities in the future, especially as we prepare for the big 40th Independence Anniversary celebrations next year. We encourage nationals living in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia areas to connect with us at www.sknnadc.org or sknnadc@gmail.com so that they can be updated on all activities and help to make the group a stronger and more vibrant association.”