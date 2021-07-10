ST. KITTS AND NEVIS MOVES TO A NEAR FULL REOPENING OF THE ECONOMY WITH SIGNIFICANT EASEMENT OF RESTRICTIONS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 10, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has set out a host of new measures that will come in effect from Monday, July 12 that will see the gradual reopening of the Federation’s economy and a return to near normalcy in everyday life for citizens and residents, while at the same time safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of the people.



Thesemeasures will be in place for 14 days in the first instance.



Thiscomes as the Federation has seen significant improvements in the COVID-19 situation in recent weeks, and in particular has seen a drastic decline in positive cases over the last four days. Between Tuesday, July 06 and Friday, July 09, there have been a total of 10 positive cases in St. Kitts and Nevis.



PrimeMinister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, in a televised address to the nation this evening (Saturday, July 10), stated that “Having regard to the improvements realized over the last two weeks, we can now reposition our country on the path to a full restoration of normalcy.”



EffectiveMonday, July 12, there will be no 24-hour lockdown. However, a night curfew will remain in place but will now be imposed from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am daily.



“All persons employed in the public service, statutory bodies or state-owned corporations, shall resume work. I emphasise that all government employees are to return to work on Monday July 12th. All businesses may return to normal working hours subject to the curfew and must conform to all safety protocols. These include the construction sector which can resume normal operations. Barber shops and salons should have no more than two to four customers waiting based on the size of the establishment. All vendors are to remain in the public market. I repeat all businesses are permitted to return to operation subject to the curfew,” Prime Minister Harris announced.



Asof Monday, July 12, passenger buses will be allowed a maximum capacity of 10 passengers, while observing all protocols; inter-island travel between St. Kitts and Nevis will resume again with all COVID-19 protocols observed; churches can resume normal services but must continue to observe all COVID-19 protocols including social distancing; nurseries and daycare centers can reopen using the COVID-19 protocols previously established; bars and restaurants can resume normal operating hours subject to the curfew and must adhere to the COVID-19 protocols; sporting events will be allowed in accordance with the conditions outlined in the SR&O; social gatherings will be permitted but organizers must first apply for permission from the Commissioner of Police, and beaches will be open for exercise only. No beach parties or mass gatherings will be permitted.



PrimeMinister Harris further noted that the protocols for entry into St. Kitts and Nevis shall remain in full effect, however, quarantine for incoming fully vaccinated passengers will be reduced from 9 days to 3 days with testing on the 4th day and release once the test is negative.



“Children under 18 years and accompanying their fully vaccinated parents or guardians will be treated the same as their parents or guardians in relation to the period of quarantine. Quarantine remains at 14 days for unvaccinated returning citizens and residents. Quarantine shall be at a government approved quarantine facility or at a hotel offering vacation in place. Those wishing to quarantine at home will continue to require and pay for private security during the period of quarantine,” Dr. Harris added.



Thehonourable prime minister stressed that while the Federation has seen notable improvements over the past weeks which allow for the country to now reopen further, each citizen and resident must continue to practice the safety measures and adhere to the established COVID-19 protocols.