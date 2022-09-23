ST.KITTS AND NEVIS MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS DR. HON. DENZIL DOUGLAS ENGAGED IN SEVERAL BILTAERAL AND REGIONAL MEETING AT THE UN

The Rt Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas, Former Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs et al, was engaged in several bilateral and regional Meetings at the UN. Chief among these engagements; the establishment of Diplomatic Relations with Andora, a small State in South West Europe with Foreign Minister Mrs Maria Ubach Font. Both Ministers discussed the possibility of bilateral cooperation on climate action and Tourism. Both Foreign Ministers exchanged invitations to visit each other’s Country.

Foreign Affairs Minister Douglas also met with his Counterpart; Mr Abdulla Shahid of the Maldives and who is also the President of the 76th Session of the UNGA. Both Ministers had discussions on various topics including; representation of small States in the International Fora.

Singapore’s Foreign Minister, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan convened a Meeting with Foreign Affairs Ministers from CARICOM, in attendance was SKN Foreign Minister Dr Douglas, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan pledged to forge greater cooperation with CARICOM.

SKN and Singapore enjoy vibrant diplomatic relationship through, technical cooperation and capacity building through training programs.