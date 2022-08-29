St Kitts and Nevis Met Department issues Tropical Cyclone Alert 

The department said that it is early to analyze the full impacts of the system with high certainty at this time. Al91 was forecast to be in the vicinity on Friday or Saturday as a tropical depression or it could be a minimal tropical storm.

August 29, 2022

St Kitts and Nevis: The Meteorological Department has issued the Tropical Cyclone Alert for St Kitts and Nevis, which means that the tropical disturbance is in the monitored area of concern. The department stated that the watch or warning is not necessary at this time.

As per the estimated time, the air quality index of Leeward Island will remain between 51 to 80. They stated,” “The air quality is forecast to fall to moderate levels as a result of particulate matters 2.5 and 10, associated with a fresh surge in the Saharan Dust.”

The threat of health problems is expected to increase, mainly for asthmatics and people suffering from respiratory problems. It could potentially cause them limited health impacts,” the meteorological department further informed.

As per the warning by the department, sensitive groups – people with having respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children are the groups most at risk and are advised not to go out to ignore complications. Furthermore, the Meteorological Department asserted and announced cautions, which read, “Active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should have to limit prolonged outdoor exertion.”

The health implications issued stated that the air quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants, there may be moderate health concerns for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

In the end, the weather situation will pose a significant threat with potential. It might cause limited impacts from storm-force winds and high seas. The situation of life-threatening and minor disruptions to daily life could also have prevailed across the Leeward Islands.