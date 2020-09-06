St Kitts and Nevis Hotels Preparing for Tourism Reopening

St Kitts’ new Koi resort. By Caribbean Journal Staff

St Kitts and Nevis’ hotel sector is working to prepare for the planned tourism reopening of the country’s tourism sector next month.

Hoteliers and other tourism stakeholders are currently participating in training organized by the country’s Ministry of Tourism.

All hotels will have to apply for approval to return to operations during the next phase of reopening, according to a government statement.

“All hotel employees should make themselves familiar with the new rules,” said St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris. “I urge hotel operators to begin the preparations for an October opening, making the necessary physical and other adjustments in advance, and to test their systems and their ability to respond appropriately.”

St Kitts and Nevis has announced a planned October reopening.

Some hotels have announced tentative start dates next month, including the Four Seasons Nevis, while others like St Kitts’ new Koi Resort are planning fourth quarter relaunches.

