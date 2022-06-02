ST. KITTS AND NEVIS HONOURS HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN’S PLATINUM JUBILEE CELEBRATION WITH SYMBOLIC TREE PLANTING EXERCISE



BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, June 02, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Seventy years to the day when Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the second was coronated as the British Monarch, St. Kitts and Nevis and many other Commonwealth nations are today (June 02) celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty.



Today officially marks the start of a four-day celebration period which will include activities such as the Queen’s Birthday Parade; a Service of Thanksgiving; royal attendance at the Derby, and a grand party at the Palace.



The observation of the historic occasion in St. Kitts and Nevis commenced with a symbolic tree planting initiative at Government House. This ceremony was attended by His Excellency the Governor General Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton; Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris; Cabinet Secretary Mrs. Josephine Huggins; other senior government officials; representatives of the diplomatic and consular corps, as well as teachers and students.



Delivering remarks in observance of the occasion, Prime Minister Harris said over the years, the act of planting trees had become an important part of Her Majesty the Queen’s legacy.



Prime Minister Harris said, “Throughout the Queen’s reign, she has officially planted more than 1,500 trees all over the world, and today we stand united with other nations in the Commonwealth family to participate in this tree planting which has become the commencement activity for her Platinum Jubilee. The simple act of planting a tree represents a substantive significance or an ingrained belief that the tree will grow to provide us with numerous environmental, social, and economic benefits needed for our country’s survival. One of the well-known Chinese proverbs says, ‘The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second-best time is now’.”



Prime Minister Harris, who is a strong advocate for climate change and climate resilience, noted that this simple gesture can go a long way in reversing and mitigating some of the threats associated with changing climatic conditions.



He added, “Climate change remains an existential threat to our country and indeed the entire world. We must act intelligently and rapidly to save our planet. The ultimate power resides in our hands to ensure that we reverse the possible damages and dangers confronting planet earth today. The upcoming generation is depending on us. As the leader of this Federation, my pledge to you is that ‘pursuing a greener and more sustainable future by protecting and conserving our natural resources for future generations and for the betterment of our twin-island Nation’, remains a priority for our government. We remain resolute that we will develop and introduce new models of economic advancement that exists within the planetary boundaries as we face the future with hope and confidence.”



The St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister said that as we continue to bask in the celebratory moment in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, “let us do so with a spirit of gratitude and pride for her 70 years of service.”



A total of seventy trees, including fruit trees, will be planted around the island of St. Kitts as part of the initiative. A similar tree planting exercise was also done on the sister island of Nevis.



Her Majesty the Queen is the first British Monarch to have experienced a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service.