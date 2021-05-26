ST. KITTS AND NEVIS HEALTH AUTHORITIES FOCUSED ON BREAKING THE CHAIN OF CLUSTER CASES OF COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 26, 2021 (SKNIS): Health authorities in St. Kitts and Nevis are working assiduously to break the transmission of a cluster of confirmed COVID-19 cases that has seen 16 new cases in one week.

“Between last Wednesday (May 26, 2021) and yesterday (Monday, May 24, 2021) a total of 742 persons have been tested,” Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Hazel Laws said on the May 25 edition of Leadership Matters. “Ladies and gentlemen, all efforts are being made to break the chains of transmission of the virus and contain this expanding cluster of cases. We must flatten this second curve like we flattened the first curve last year.”

To achieve this, Dr. Laws said that it was essential for persons to get vaccinated to reduce the risk of contracting the disease, getting seriously ill, or dying from the dreaded virus. Individuals were also reminded to comply with the health and safety protocols outlined in the COVID-19 Control and Prevention Act. The basic advice covers wearing face masks, sanitizing hands, maintaining physical distance from others in public, and avoiding large gatherings. Dr. Laws stressed that the facemask and sanitizing measures are particularly important when using public transportation and attending funerals.

The CMO also urged individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms to stay at home.

“You must stay at home and call your regular doctor or the 311 hotline to seek advice regarding testing and medical care,” Dr. Laws stated. “Avoid taking public transport when experiencing COVID-like symptoms.

“If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, you must remain in isolation to prevent the spread of the virus to others,” she added.

Similarly, Dr. Laws reminded persons who are contacts of a case in quarantine to remain within the confines of the quarantine sites to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Individuals in self-quarantine must remain within the confines of their homes for the period outlined by health officials.

“The surge in COVID-19 cases is a serious threat to our health system,” CMO Laws said. “Therefore, we must adhere to these recommended measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. As individuals, we each have a part to play to flatten this curve. In this fight, we have employed an all of society approach, and we must continue to do so.”

St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded 61 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus with 45 recoveries and zero death. There are 16 active cases that are in stable condition and being monitored closely.