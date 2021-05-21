ST. KITTS AND NEVIS HEALTH AUTHORITIES CONDUCT ROBUST CONTACT TRACING TO IDENTIFY ALL CONTACTS OF COVID-19 CASE # 46

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 20, 2021 (SKNIS): Health authorities in the Federation are engaged in a robust contact tracing exercise following the announcement of the 46th confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday (May 19, 2021).



The case is the only active case as all previous 45 individuals recovered without any serious hospitalizations. However, the active case marks the first time that an individual in the country without a travel history has tested positive for the Coronavirus.



“The individual works in the hotel industry. The case is stable and is in isolation as we speak,” Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Hazel Laws said at an Emergency Briefing at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). “The Public Health Team has been deployed to conduct contact tracing. Our aim is to identify and engage all the contacts of this case.”



Dr. Laws stated that all individuals identified through contact tracing will be tested and quarantined.



“I want to assure you, the public, that all steps are being taken to reduce the risk of exposure to the SARS CoV 2 virus,” the Chief Medical Officer expressed.



The public was strongly advised to take a jab of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves, family, friends, and all residents of St. Kitts and Nevis from the deadly virus. As of Wednesday (May 19), a total of 19,320 persons were reported to have gotten at least one jab of the vaccine. Of that number, 4,572 persons have received a second dose of the life-saving vaccine.



Additionally, a strong emphasis was placed on following all non-pharmaceutical measures that have proven to effectively reduce the spread of the Novel Coronavirus. They include wearing a facemask, especially when in public spaces; frequently washing or sanitizing hands; staying six feet apart from others, and avoiding events with large gatherings.



“These measures are very, very important at this time,” Dr. Laws emphasized.