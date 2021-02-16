ST. KITTS AND NEVIS GOVERNMENT TO ROLL OUT ITS MASS VACCINATION PROGRAMME SHORTLY

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 15, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – St. Kitts and Nevis received its first two thousand (2,000) doses of COVID-19 vaccines last week, and by the end of this month the Federation is expected to receive an additional 21,600 doses as a result of its participation in the COVID-19 Global Access (COVAX) Facility.

Moreover, the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has pledged $600,000 to assist St. Kitts and Nevis in procuring extra vaccines, while the Government of India and other allies have expressed their willingness to aid the Federation in the form of vaccine donations.

TheMinistry of Health is now making final preparations for the roll out of its mass vaccination programme that will encompass frontline workers and the ordinary citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“These additional donations from multiple sources will enhance our ability to roll out our mass vaccination programme. Our health professionals have worked to establish a vaccination plan to immunize not only our frontline and essential workers, but every citizen and resident in due course,” said Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris in a national address on Saturday (February 13) evening.

Recommendationsfrom international health-based institutions, such as the World Health Organization, were taken into consideration for the Government’s vaccination plan. It is anticipated that frontline workers will be vaccinated first followed by vulnerable persons. Vulnerable persons include individuals suffering from multiple morbidities and other chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

Overthe past several weeks, health professionals in St. Kitts and Nevis have been assuring citizens and residents that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe to take.

PrimeMinister Harris reiterated this in his address to the nation on Saturday. He said, “I encourage all to think seriously about their health and the important contribution vaccines can play in preserving our health and wellness.”

Itis the intention of the St. Kitts and Nevis Government to have at least 70 percent of the population vaccinated against the virus, which, according to Prime Minister Harris, will lead to herd immunity in the Federation.