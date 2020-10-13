ST. KITTS AND NEVIS GOVERNMENT PRAISED FOR PROACTIVE APPROACH IN CONTAINING SPREAD OF COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 12, 2020 (SKNIS): Chairman of Innotech Services Limited, Anthony De Silva, has publicly lauded the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis for taking proactive initiatives to create a safer environment for citizens and residents in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic.



“Here in St. Kitts and Nevis, your government has performed exceptionally well by curtailing the spread and the impact to no deaths and only 19 confirmed cases [18 of which have since recovered]. Having faced the uncertainty of this pandemic, you took the safest route which was to isolate the country, protect the citizens and residents and preserve the viability of the economy of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Mr. De Silva.



He noted that the continued protection of citizens and residents against any incidences of the COVID-19 in St. Kitts and Nevis requires an all-hands-on-deck approach.



“St. Kitts and Nevis deserves to be recognized for its exceptional job in protecting lives but still maintaining the livelihood of the population. However, we recognize that the government cannot do it alone. It requires the support and involvement of all citizens and residents, as well as a patriotic response and partnership from corporate St. Kitts and Nevis,” said the chairman.



The Chairman said that Innotech is aware of the hard work made to safeguard citizens and residents and will continue to play its part to assist.



“My company Innotech Services recognizes the value and efforts made in this country during the past eight months to manage the coronavirus global pandemic and to protect the citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said.



Just last week Innotech Services donated thirty-four (34) TriMedika Non-Contact Medical Grade Thermometers and one HIK vision temperature screening thermographic handheld camera to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. The medical equipment will be utilized in the fight against COVID-19 at ports of entry.