ST. KITTS AND NEVIS GOVERNMENT PASSES BILL TO REGULATE ITS GAMING INDUSTRY

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, March 25, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has moved to strengthen the Federation’s gaming industry and in doing so, protect the nation’s international reputation as a responsible member of the global community with the passing of the Gaming (Control) Bill, 2021.

TheGaming (Control) Bill, 2021 provides for the effective and comprehensive regulation of the Gaming Industry within Saint Christopher and Nevis and for other incidental matters. It calls for the establishment of a Gaming Commission which will replace the existing Gaming Board.

Thesecond reading of the Bill was moved in today’s (Thursday, March 25) Sitting of the National Assembly by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

“Beyond compliance with our international obligations, the Bill seeks to regularize the gaming sector to capture and enhance operating principles for persons involved in the sector and to streamline existing provisions. The Bill, for example, seeks to provide greater certainty as it relates to the scope of the clientele. In that regard, the Bill aims to clarify those residents who can legally participate in gaming activities,” Prime Minister Harris said, while noting that the revamping of the legislation must be balanced against the promotion of responsible gaming.

Accordingto the honourable prime minister, the moving of Gaming (Control) Bill, 2021 forms part of his Team Unity administration’s mandate of promoting good governance.

“The present legislative framework for the gaming sector Mr. Speaker provides for the establishment and operation of a Gaming Board and a Racing Commission. However, for several years both bodies have met with limited success in fulfilling their mandate of providing adequate regulation, licencing and supervision of the gaming sector. As a result Mr. Speaker, the sector needs reform to enable St. Kitts and Nevis to ensure compliance with international standards set by the FATF [Financial Action Task Force] and to safeguard the Federation from any possible financial crime which may emanate from the gaming sector,” the prime minister said.

TheGaming (Control) Bill, 2021 had its first reading on March 18, 2021.