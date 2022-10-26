St Kitts and Nevis global Rule of Law ranking has increased over the past year according to the annual Rule of Law Index published today.

(October 26TH, 2022)The legacy of former St.Kitts-Nevis Prime Minister Dr Hon Timothy Harris continues to be vindicated. Globally, the rule of law has declined for the 5th straight year. However, St Kitts and Nevis was one of a few countries which has seen an increase, a clear testament to the adherence to the highest legal principles and ethical standards under the leadership of Dr Timothy Harris. St Kitts and Nevis now stands at #2 in the Caribbean and #5 in Latin America and the Caribbean. Globally, St Kitts and Nevis stands at #39.

The World Justice Project’s analysis of in-depth survey data in 140 countries and jurisdictions shows that adherence to the rule of law fell in 61% of countries this year.

The top-ranked country in the WJP Rule of Law Index 2022 is Denmark, followed by Norway (2), Finland (3), Sweden (4), and the Netherlands (5). The bottom ranked countries are Venezuela (140), Cambodia (139), Afghanistan (138), the Democratic Republic of Congo (137), and Haiti (136).

The countries with the biggest decline in rule of law this year are Sudan, Myanmar, Haiti, Afghanistan, and Nicaragua. The countries that improved their rule of law score the most this year are Honduras, Kosovo, Belize, Moldova, and the United States.

Honduras, Belize, and the United States all regained lost ground after recent elections and changes in administration. However, the United States’ score remains below 2020 levels. The other two top improvers this year, Kosovo and Moldova, are actively seeking membership in the European Union.

