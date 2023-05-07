St. Kitts and Nevis Deputy PM Hanley set to arrive in Taiwan on Monday for 5 Day Visit

Taipei, May 7 (CNA) Saint Christopher and Nevis Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley will arrive in Taiwan Monday for a five-day visit to meet with senior government officials, including Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

In a statement, MOFA said this would be the Hanley’s first time visiting Taiwan.

Information and Communication Technologies Minister Konris Maynard; two ambassadors-at-large, Kenneth Douglas and Leon Natta-Nelson; and Lisa-Romayne Pistana, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education would join Hanley on his visit, the ministry said.

During their stay until Friday, the delegates will also meet with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) for a welcoming banquet and visit the Workforce Development Agency’s central Taiwan branch office, a special education school in Taipei and another vocational school in the capital city, among other destinations, MOFA said.

Saint Christopher and Nevis formed diplomatic relations with the Republic of China, Taiwan’s official name, in 1983.

(By Joseph Yeh)