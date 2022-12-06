St. Kitts and Nevis Continues to Receive High Visitor Ratings

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, December 5, 2022 (Press Secretary’s Office): Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Urban Development the Honourable Marsha Henderson at the recent Citizenship by Investment Programme “Evolution” event in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) boasted of the nation’s success in the tourism industry and the new tourism campaign Venture Deeper, which encourages travellers to indulge in the wonders of St. Kitts and Nevis.St. Kitts and Nevis is “known for our compelling travel experiences, our natural beauty, exciting events and exceptional hospitality” the Minister of Tourism stated as she described the twin-island Federation.



Hon. Marsha Henderson informed the attendees at the exclusive event that the Federation continues to revisit and innovate the current tourism product. She stated-



“In terms of travel accommodations, both islands in keeping with our sustainable tourism agenda, offer ‘green’ and eco-friendly options including Oualie Beach Resort in Nevis, which has received Green Globe Certification, as well as Belle Mont Farm and Sunset Reef both on St Kitts.”



The Minister of Tourism added that the twin-island Federation “continues to enjoy high visitor ratings, as we offer rich experiences steeped in culture and history. We continue to experience tourism success, as seen this past summer with the St Kitts Music Festival, as well as the successfully executed St Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week in July.”



Efforts have been made to improve airlift to St. Kitts and Nevis and to bolster the tourism product. The Minister stated-



“Experiential tours and offerings are now operating at full capacity. Airlift from the US, Canada and the UK continue to be available, facilitating travel into the Federation. We are also keeping a close eye on travel shifts across the globe and regularly analyse how St Kitts and Nevis can insert themselves within these current trends.”



Currently there are nine (9) airlines that fly into St. Kitts and Nevis: American Airlines, British Airways, United, Air Canada, Delta, WINAIR, LIAT, Silver Airways, and Sky High.



St. Kitts and Nevis recently received recognition from the World Travel Awards as the Caribbean’s Leading Dive Destination and the Best Caribbean Hiking Destination from the Caribbean Journal.