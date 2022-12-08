ST.KITTS AND NEVIS CBI PROGRAMME WILL  BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED WITH SUDDEN RESIGNATION OF CIU CEO LES KHAN

(Thursday December 7th, 2022) The St.Kitts and Nevis CBI programme maybe heading into turbulent rough waters as they did back in 2013 and 2014 when the programme was hit an almost fatal blow with the US AND Canada issuing scathing advisories and waiving of visa free entry of citizens . It ws felt by many if not most that these two actions by two of the worlds Super Powers was a definite death nell for the SKN CBI Pogramme. The programme however was brought from the brink of death by a new administration in St.Kitts and Nevis led by PM Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris along with the recruiting of a new CEO of the CIU in Mr. Les Khan. Khan with support from the new PM Harris led administration orchestrated the revamping and revival of the SKN CBI Programme to it’s now globally revered platinum standard. The SKN CBI Porgramme is regarded as the best in the world and it is also the oldest.

Mr. Khan after his exemplary work as IPSA International’s Project Team Leader for St. Kitts and Nevis. IPSA International, a regulatory risk mitigation company, completed a program review of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship-by-Investment Program in the fourth quarter of 2014. Then, on April 30th, 2015, an announcement was made that the St. Kitts and Nevis Government had retained the services of the company to address recommendations that would improve the country’s Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) Program. IPSA, a regulatory risk mitigation firm delivering advisory and investigative services, assisted the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit to increase the program’s transparency and efficiency.

The SKN CBI Programme has topped the world’s CBI Index for reach of the last 2 years and has achieved such lofty heights through the tremendously competent leadership of Les Khan with the unwaivering support of the PM Timothy Harris led Team Unity administration.

It is unclear what has prompted the resignation of Khan but industry insiders have declared that his exit from the SKN CBI Programme as it’s focal point will be devastating for the programme moving forward as Khan had developed a strong and revered reputation within the industry. If Khan decides to move to another country such as Dominica, St.Lucia or Grenada to lead their programmes it will mean more uncertainty for the future of the SKN Programme which has benefitted over the last 7 years from an unprecedented resurgence in the programmes popularity and appeal under Khan’s leadership.