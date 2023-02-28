St. Kitts and Nevis capture podium spots at ECVA

Team St. Kitts and Nevis captured podium spots at the just concluded Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) Beach Volleyball Championships first leg in St. Lucia.

The male pair of St. Clair Hodge and Shawn Seabrookes claimed silver while the female pairing of Brenda Allen and Genelle Howell Lake snatched bronze. Both teams are coached by Richard Swan.

St. Lucia won the male bracket and Antigua and Barbuda got bronze. The St. Lucia females emulated their male counterparts in snatching the gold medal over Grenada.

The participating teams in the male bracket were St. Lucia (3 teams), St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica. The female bracket featured St. Lucia (2 teams), St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada. The tournament was held from February 24-26.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Amateur Volleyball Association expresses gratitude to all its stakeholders, especially the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee, which play a critical role in the development of the sport and players.