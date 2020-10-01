ST.KITTS AND NEVIS BORDERS TO REOPEN OCTOBER 31, 2020

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, October 01, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis will fully reopen its borders to international commercial flights and travelers from October 31, 2020. That announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris today, October 01 during his monthly press conference held at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). Prime Minister Harris told the nation that the opening of the borders will not only facilitate the return of tourists to our shores but will also “allow our own nationals and residents abroad the opportunity to return home to their families, their jobs and their communities in a more regular and predictable way.”Describing the move as a significant development for the Federation, Prime Minister Harris said his Government was keen to learn from the experiences of others, taking the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and local health experts. “We can with the support of all take this major step to open our economy and we can now do so while minimizing risks to our Country,” Prime Minister Harris said. In preparation for the opening of the borders, the Team Unity Government continues to insist that citizens and residents comply with all health protocols, particularly the wearing of masks in public, the frequent washing of hands, as well as practising physical and social distancing. “These practices have to become second nature to us as we work to protect ourselves, our families, our friends and loved ones. Given that all our cases of COVID-19 were travel related or imported cases, strict compliance with the health protocols is the only way to contain the spread of the virus, minimizing any strain on our small health system and loss of employment and productivity due to quarantine, isolation or hospitalization,” Dr. Harris added. The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis closed the borders to all commercial airline flights on March 25, 2020, in order to minimize the importation of the COVID-19 virus and its transmission among citizens and residents.