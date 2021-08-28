ST KITTS AND NEVIS AWARDEE COPS PRESTIGIOUS CHEVENING SCHOLARSHIP

The 2021 Chevening Scholars for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean were officially announced yesterday by British High Commissioner, His Excellency Scott Furssedonn-Wood.

Fifteen fully funded scholarships were awarded to successful candidates from Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis and St Vincent and the Grenadines, to pursue Master’s Degrees in the UK.

St Kitts and Nevis awardee, Michelle Slack will pursue studies in Drafting Legislation, Regulation, and Policy at the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, University of London.

British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, His Excellency Scott Furssedonn-Wood said:

“I am delighted to see the number of scholarships that continue to be awarded to the region each year. The wide array of successful scholars from Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean speaks to the depth of talent in this region.

“If you are someone who is interested in applying for Chevening, let this success be an encouragement to follow through on that desire; and submit your application before the deadline.”

Applications can be made for Chevening Scholarships at www.chevening.org/apply for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. The application period closes on 2 November, 2021.

The full list of 2021 Chevening Scholarship recipients are:

Antigua and Barbuda

1. Sharifa George, University of Sussex – pursuing studies in Strategic Marketing

2. Malaeka Goodwin, University of Portsmouth – pursuing studies in Forensic Accounting

3. Jeniece St. Romain, University of Leeds – pursuing studies in International Trade Law

Barbados

4. Chad Joshua D Monerville, University of Reading – pursing studies in Real Estate Finance

5. Shaquille Kemar Newton, School of Advanced Study, University of London – pursuing studies in Drafting Legislation, Regulation, and Policy

Dominica

6. Annika Bellot, Birkbeck University of London – pursuing studies in Environmental Law, Policy and Governance

Grenada

7. Arya Redhead, Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, University of London –pursuing studies in Drafting Legislation, Regulation, and Policy

St Kitts and Nevis

8. Michelle Slack, Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, University of London –pursuing studies in Drafting Legislation, Regulation, and Policy

St Lucia

9. Yenver Caezar, London School of Economics and Political Science – pursuing Development Studies

10. Sherneil Charlery, Leeds Beckett University – pursuing studies in Sport and Exercise Biomechanics

11. Lucius Doxerie, University of Bradford – pursuing studies in Economics and Finance for Development

12. Windia Jaunai, University of Leicester – pursuing studies in International Marketing

13. Chadel Mathurin, University College London – pursuing studies in Global Health and Development

St Vincent and the Grenadines

14. Julonna Peterson, Lancaster University – pursuing studies in Developmental Disorders

15. Lorielle Robertson, University of Manchester – pursuing studies in Development Economics and Policy

Notes to Editors

The Chevening Scholarships scheme is a global scholarship programme of the British government.

The Scholarships are awarded to exceptional individuals with leadership potential and they enable recipients to study one-year Masters courses in a range of subjects at UK universities.

The Scholarships are funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and aim to support UK foreign policy priorities by creating lasting positive relationships with future leaders, influencers and decision makers.

