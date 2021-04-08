ST. KITTS AND NEVIS AIMS FOR FULL REOPENING IN OCTOBER 2021

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 7, 2021 (SKNIS): Medical Chief of Staff at the JNF General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, says the Federation of St.Kitts and Nevis is aiming for a full reopening in October of 2021.

He said this on April 6 during the virtual forum series ‘Leadership Matters’ hosted by the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris

Dr. Wilkinson said, “The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has done exceedingly well in the fight against COVID-19, and we are grateful that to date we have had no major hospitalisations nor deaths from the virus.”

“As you move towards the full reopening sometime in October, we can expect the virus to return and re-enter our communities,” he added.

“The difference now compared to the early days in the fight is that we have a vaccine available that can protect us,” he said. “We understand the hesitancy of some due in part by the misunderstanding or the misinformation.”

Dr. Wilkinson congratulated “the near 10,000 persons who stepped forward and did the right thing and got their first shot taking us to nearly 30% of the target population.”

He encouraged the population to continue to do the right thing outlining that the vaccine is free, highly efficacious and effective, a lifesaver, safe, and protective of those around you and the vulnerable.

He said also that the Federation needs 70-90% of the population to be vaccinated to protect the Federation’s health systems, keep the population financially strong, help to prevent fake news, and get back to normalcy in the quickest way possible.