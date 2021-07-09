ST.KITTS’ ALEX CHARLES NAMED A NJCAA ALL-AMERICAN

St.Kitts native Alex Charles was named as NJCAA Division III All-Americans for their play in the 2020-21 season.

HERKIMER, N.Y. – After yet another championship season Herkimer Generals sophomore forward Alex Charles has earned an All-American selections, the school announced, Thursday.

Charles, from St. Kitts, was named to the NJCAA Division III First Team after notching three goals and four assists in the nine-game shortened season.

“Alex was a tremendous leader both on and off the field for us this past spring,” said Aragon. “He exemplifies what a true student-athlete should be.”

Charles is also one of just 25 players nationally throughout all three divisions to be named to the United Soccer Coaches Junior College Men’s All-America Team for the 2020-21 season.

He will be continuing his college soccer career at NCAA Division I St. Francis University in Pennsylvania next year.

“I am so proud of both of these guys,” said Aragon. “They are class acts.”

The Generals beat local rival MVCC for the Region III championship before advancing to the NJCAA DIII semifinal game, where they fell in double-overtime to Camden County College.

They ended their season at 6-2-1 overall.